ATTLEBORO — Tom Sharkey scored with seven seconds left in regulation to carry the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team to a 10-9 non-league win over Bishop Feehan High last Friday night at Bishop Feehan.
Lincoln Moore had five goals to lead the Warriors in scoring, with Sharkey adding three goals and Conor Noone notching two goals and two assists. Adam Addeche had nine saves in net.
Franklin 16, Foxboro 8
Tommy Sharkey had four goals, but it wasn’t enough to pull out a win for the host Foxboro High boys lacrosse team in a loss to Franklin High on Monday.
Tony Sulham, Dylan Kerrigan and Sully Kenneally each a one goal. Adam Addeche made 10 saves.
Foxboro 10, Wayland 8
Host Foxboro took a non-league win over Wayland High on Tuesday.
Adam Addeche made 13 saves in the win.
Foxboro (9-6, 5-3) hosts Mansfield Thursday.