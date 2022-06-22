DRACUT — The Warriors were bounced out of the MIAA Division 3 state tourney quarterfinals by No. 4 seed Dracut High last Wednesday, 14-7, despite three goals from Foxboro’s Conor Noone, who also had an assist.
Lincoln Moore, Tommy Sharkey, Finn Stapleton and Louie Sulham each scored once for fifth-seeded Foxboro (14-7), which finished second in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division.
Foxboro had previously beaten No. 28 Bishop Fenwick High in the opening round of the tournament, 16-6, and beaten Falmouth High, 11-7, in the round of 16, and was on a six-game winning streak prior to falling to Dracut in the tournament.