NAHS_Foxboro BLAX (copy)

Foxboro High’s Lincoln Moore, right, takes control of the ball while being pursued by North Attleboro High’s Brady Backner during the teams' season opener in April.

 MARK STOCKWELL / FOR THE FOXBORO REPORTER

DRACUT — The Warriors were bounced out of the MIAA Division 3 state tourney quarterfinals by No. 4 seed Dracut High last Wednesday, 14-7, despite three goals from Foxboro’s Conor Noone, who also had an assist.

Lincoln Moore, Tommy Sharkey, Finn Stapleton and Louie Sulham each scored once for fifth-seeded Foxboro (14-7), which finished second in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division.

Foxboro had previously beaten No. 28 Bishop Fenwick High in the opening round of the tournament, 16-6, and beaten Falmouth High, 11-7, in the round of 16, and was on a six-game winning streak prior to falling to Dracut in the tournament.

