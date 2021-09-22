“We have the makings of a good team,” Foxboro coach Dan Ambrosio said as the Warriors return four-year starters in senior goalkeeper Derek Axon and senior midfielder Alex McGarry.
The issue will be toughness on defense, as Foxboro yielded the third-most (25) goals in the Hockomock League during the fall season, compiling a 4-6-2 record.
That will likely be addressed as an improved offense, guided by a former Canton High Warrior, junior Jorge Sanchez, will take the pressure off of the defense. He will be creating chances at midfield with sophomore John Hollis, who was right at home on the field as a freshman.
Up top, senior Matt Angelini and junior Alex Penders are much-improved. In front of Axon will be senior Zach Raymond and junior Marco Picini in the heart of the defensive backline.
“We’re going forward,” Ambrosio added. “I like the way that we’ve come together as a team.”
Foxboro 1, North Attleboro 0
Sophomore John Hollis drilled a 20-yard drive from just outside the penalty box area in the 15th minute of the Hockomock League match to provide the host Warriors with their margin of victory Monday.
The Warriors (4-1-1, 3-0-1 Davenport Division) watched goalie Derek Axon total eight saves in denying North. Hollis’ goal came after a Foxboro corner kick.
Foxboro hosted Attleboro Wednesday.
Foxboro 2, Norton 1
Matt Angelini set up both Foxboro High goals as the host Warriors took a decision over Norton High in a non-league boys’ soccer match last Friday.
Jacob Tessier’s goal in the 72nd minute proved to be the game-winner for Foxboro (3-1-1) off of an Angelini cross. The Warriors had taken the lead in the 43rd minute as Angelini set up Alex Penders for the go-ahead goal.
Foxboro surrendered only a penalty kick in the 58th minute.
Norton’s goalekeepers totaled eight saves, while Derek Axon got the win in net for Foxboro.
Foxboro 0, Mansfield 0
It was a defensive struggle from the opening to final whistle as visiting Foxboro and Mansfield battled to a standoff in the meeting of Hockomock League members last Thursday.
Mansfield High senior goalie Jack Lasbury-Casey totaled seven saves for his third consecutive shutout as the Hornets are now 2-0-1 on the season. Foxboro High senior goalie Derek Axon totaled six saves for his first shutout of the season.
“There were not many quality scoring chances,” Foxboro coach Dan Ambrosio said.
Warriors sophomore John Howarth played well, helping clear a dangerous loose ball off of the goal line in the first half off of a corner kick.