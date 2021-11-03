FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ soccer team certified its spot for an MIAA Tournament berth with a 1-0 victory over Canton High last Wednesday in a Hockomock League Davenport Division match at soggy Sam Berns Field.
Foxboro (9-8-1) had dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs earlier in the season, but Jorge Sanchez, a transfer from Canton High, scored the lone goal of the match for Foxboro in the 58th minute on a header off of an Alex McGarry cross.
Derek Axon totaled seven saves in goal for the shutout.
Foxboro received the No. 16 seed in the MIAA Division 3 tournament, and will host No. 17 seed Dover-Sherborn on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.