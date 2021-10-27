FOXBORO — Oliver Ames rallied for four second-half goals in the Davenport Division match Monday to claim a 4-1 victory over Foxboro at Berns Field.
Matt Angelini scored in the 23rd minute off a penalty kick for Foxboro’s lone goal.
Warriors goalie Derick Axon had nine saves for Foxboro (8-8-1), which hosted Hockomock rival Canton Wednesday.
Foxboro 1, Sharon 0
FOXBORO — Senior striker Matt Angelini converted a penalty kick midway through the second half to deliver the victory for Foxboro in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match last Wednesday. Derek Axon totaled six saves for the shutout performance in goal for the Warriors.
Strong defensive support by Alex McGarry, Cam Barreira, Zach Raymond, Jacob Tessier and James Hollis kept Sharon at bay.