CANTON — The Warriors were unable to create enough scoring chances inside the penalty box in their 2-1 Davenport Division loss to Canton last Wednesday. The lone goal for Foxboro (5-6-1) came on an own-goal in the second half. Foxboro visited Taunton Wednesday.
H.S. BOYS SOCCER: Warriors' offense struggles again in loss to Canton
