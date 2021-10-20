NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Rocketeers have posted shutouts in four of their past five outings, including three straight following a 1-0 blanking of Foxboro High Monday at Raymond Beaupre Field in a Hockomock League Davenport Division match.
North Attleboro senior goalkeeper David Floyd totaled eight saves for the shutout, but he was aided down the stretch as the Rocketeer defense worked feverishly to protect the one-goal lead and repeatedly foiled Foxboro.
Over the final five minutes of the match, Floyd made two long-ball saves; senior centerback Brody Rosenberg made four clears; both Pat McDermott and Rodden also steered the ball away from the penalty-box area; and Jaad Ismail denied entry of a direct kick.
Foxboro’s dynamic senior striker Matt Angelini laced a liner off the left wing in the 22nd minute, then created the Warriors’ best scoring chance of the match with a blast to the top-right corner of the North net that Floyd knocked away in the 47th minute.
Also in the first half, Ryan Flaherty had a drive in the 23rd minute; Alex Penders had a point-blank chance in the 26th minute; and a John Hollis corner kick out of the left corner in the 38th minute resulted in a Cam Barreira one-touch volley just wide right.
That trend continued during the second half as Angelini had a point-blank chance in the 44th minute; a Hollis corner kick out of the left side in the 47th minute result in a chance for Barreira that sailed wide right and two more Hollis corner kicks in the 50th and 58th minutes.
The Warriors hosted Sharon Wednesday while North had a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Wednesday in Canton.
Foxboro 4, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High boys’ soccer team struck for two goals in each half of its Hockomock League match at Stoughton High Friday.
Cam Barreira added a goal and assist for the Warriors (7-6-1), who took a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute as a result of an own-goal.
A.J. Carvalho scored for Foxboro in the 26th minute. In the second half, Barreira set up Alex Penders for Foxboro’s third goal in the 60th minute and then scored himself in the 78th minute.
Derek Axon had six saves in goal for his second shutout of the week.
Foxboro 1, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — The Warriors finally broke through the defense of the Tigers as Matt Angelini scored the winning goal in the 68th minute of the Hockomock League match last Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Derek Axon totaled eight saves for the shutout while A.J. Carvalho, Alex Penders, Andrew Linehan and Jorge Sanchez all were strong defensively for Foxboro. Angelini’s goal came off of a cross on a header by John Hollins.