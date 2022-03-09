WALPOLE — The Foxboro High boys basketball team was ousted from MIAA Division 2 postseason play Friday night as ninth-seeded Walpole High held off a late comeback attempt to down the visiting Warriors, 73-70.
No. 24 Foxboro trailed 15-14 after the first quarter. Walpole clung to a 37-36 halftime lead and 54-52 entering the fourth quarter, but the Warriors weren’t able to get a lead in the final seconds as Walpole sealed the game on free throws.
“In the fourth, we battled and gave ourselves a chance to win in the end, and in typical fashion, we battled right until the final buzzer — I’m really proud of them,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “In the end we just weren’t able to get enough stops. Walpole has tremendous size, a lot of big and very physical bodies. They do a great job attacking the glass and in the end we weren’t able to get enough key rebounds and stops.”
A playoff atmosphere made for great basketball as Foxboro’s leading scorers both crossed the 20-point mark. Gibbs said the night was a strong offensive showing.
“It was a great high school basketball game. Incredible atmosphere,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “I thought we played really well and had one of our better offensive performances of the year. Dylan and Alex were spectacular.
Dylan Gordon finished with 29 points and Alex Penders finished with 26 points for the Warriors, who finished the season at 14-10.