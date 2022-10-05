FOXBORO — The Warrior boys and girls both earned wins over Stoughton Tuesday, with the Foxboro boys romping, 15-149, and the girls prevailing, 21-36.
Winning the boys race for the Warriors was Steve Haney in 18:39. Following Haney, the Warriors filled out the top five. In second was teammate Brooks Stone (18:43), followed by Cooper Hassmaman (19:13), Chris Prolux (19:48) and Timmy Chase (19:56). Placing sixth was Eamonn Kelly at 20:21 and in eighth was Johnny Ahearn at 21:07.
Brooke Davies won the girls race for Foxboro with a time of 21:47. Taking second was Aine Fitzpatrick in 22:04 and Mabel Linck was third at 22:45.
Casey Dahl placed seventh at 24:13, Kyla Palmer finished eighth at 24:23 and Molly Devine rounded out the top 10 in 24:44.