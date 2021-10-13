FOXBORO — Kate Collins netted a pair of first-half goals, while Mary Collins had one goal and one assist as the Warriors willed their way to a 4-1 Hockomock League victory over Taunton Tuesday. Kate Collins scored the go-ahead goal for Foxboro (6-5) at 10:08 of the first period (from Cam Collins) and then scored the match-winner at 9:27 of the second quarter (from Mary Collins).
Catherine Ferguson, the Foxboro goalie, played a key role as Taunton fired seven shots at net, and the Tigers were unable to dent the Warrior net until 72 seconds remained.
Mary Collins (at 4:46 off of Valerie Beigel penalty corner) and Izzy Chamberlain (at 7:55 from Kate Collins) netted third-period goals for Foxboro, which next hosts Stoughton Thursday.
Canton 1, Foxboro 0
CANTON — After a scoreless first three quarters, the Bulldogs scored the winning goal with three minutes remaining in their Hockomock League match last Friday as the Warriors fell to 5-5.
Goalies Lily Jones and Catherine Ferguson combined for nine saves.
Foxboro 4, Hopkinton 0
HOPKINTON — Mya Waryas tallied twice during the first quarter in guiding the Foxboro High field hockey team to a shutout victory over Hopkinton High in a non-league match last Wednesday.
Waryas got the Warriors going with her first goal at 3:05 of the match and then made it 2-0 at 7:35, with Kate Collins assisting.
Foxboro limited the Hillers to six penalty corners, with three in each half.
Warrior goalies Lilly Jones (one save) and Katherine Ferguson (three saves) combined for the shutout.
Foxboro tallied twice within the span of just under two minutes in the second quarter with Mia DiNunzio factoring in both.
DiNunzio scored the third goal at 4:02 of the second quarter, assisted by Mary Collins, and then set up Collins for a goal at 5:51.