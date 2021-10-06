MILFORD — Mary Collins collected three points, with the match-winning goal and two assists, as the Warriors rallied from a scoreless first half to stop Milford, 5-0, in a Hockomock League match on Tuesday. Collins put Foxboro in front just 1:07 into the second half, with Jen Gallagher assisting.
Paige Simoneau (at 2:22) and Gallagher (at 4:29 from Collins) scored within a two-minute span to create a three-goal lead for the Warriors. Izzy Chamberlain (at 1:03 from Collins) and Maya Waryas (at 11:28) scored fourth-quarter goals for Foxboro.
Lilly Jones and Katherine Ferguson shared the goaltending duties for Foxboro, each working a half and not needing to make a save. The Warriors (4-4) had a non-league match at Hopkinton Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 4, Foxboro 2
EASTON — Junior Jenny Gallagher scored both goals in the first half for Foxboro (3-4) with Mia Dinonzio and Paige Simoneou each assisting on a goal for the Warriors last Friday.
Goalkeepers Lily Jones and Catherine Ferguson combined for five saves for Foxboro.