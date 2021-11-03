FOXBORO — Just when the unexpected would occur — a penalty stroke, a penalty stroke goal being waved off, and a five-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty among others — the expected did occur. Namely, a rousing Hockomock League match between the Davenport Division champion Canton High field hockey team and the Foxboro High Warriors.
When the final whistle sounded, not only had Foxboro emerged with a 1-0 victory on the strength of a third-quarter shorthanded goal by Cam Collins off of a Kate Collins penalty corner in the 41st minute of last Thursday’s match, but the Warriors also got revenge for a 1-0 loss to the Bulldogs earlier in the season to enhance their MIAA Tournament power rankings.
Foxboro (13-5) snapped Canton’s 10-match unbeaten streak, scoring the first goal against the Bulldogs since North Attleboro had scored on Canton back on Sept. 27.
The Warriors went fruitless on a trio of first-half penalty corners taken by Kate Collins and carried the play to the Bulldogs.
“We played to win,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said.
The Warriors limited Canton to just one first-half penalty corner (at 16 minutes) and one during the second half (at 50), with goalkeeper Lilly Jones (seven saves) standing tall when needed.
With under two minutes left and Foxboro protecting a one-goal advantage, Kate Collins, Valerie Beigel and Paige Simoneau all made steals to regain possession of the ball for the Warriors, while Catherine Cotter and Bella Richardson both came through with final-minute clears to curtail Canton advancements.
Foxboro’s lone goal came after Kate Collins had addressed Foxboro’s first of three second-half penalty corners from the left side. The ball was funneled into Mary Collins, whose shot was knocked away and the ball scurried onto the stick of Cam Collins, who whacked it home from the right post for her first goal of the season.
The Warriors and Bulldogs were left both shaking their heads in frustration. Foxboro had a penalty stroke in the sixth minute go astray when the shot sailed high and wide left.
The Bulldogs were awarded a penalty stroke after Jones allegedly sat on the ball after making a pair of back-to-back saves. But the Canton potential go-ahead goal was nullified by a double-hit infraction.
On that same Warrior transgression, Foxboro was slapped with a five-minute penalty and forced to take a player off of the field, although the Bulldogs could not score.
Jones turned away two late third-quarter pressures for the tying goal, while Beigel steered aside a Canton penalty corner in the fourth quarter, in the 50th minute.
Foxboro (13-5) received the sixth seed in the MIAA South Sectional pairings, and will host the No. 27 seed, Middleboro, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Foxboro 5, North Attleboro 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kate Collins scored two goals in the first half and Jennifer Gallagher two more in the second half to lead the Foxboro High field hockey team past North Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match last Friday.
The Warriors bolted to a 3-0 halftime lead on Collins’ pair of goals in the first quarter and a goal by Valerie Beigel with 3:40 left in the second quarter.
Gallagher made it 4-0 at 13:04 of the third quarter before Collins scored for the Rocketeers (6-8-3) at 12:12 of the third quarter. Collins struck again with 8:25 left in the game to pull North within 4-2, but Gallagher closed it out with a goal with 6:56 remaining.