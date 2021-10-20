FOXBORO — Junior Jen Gallagher scored two goals and Mary Collins set up two goals as the Foxboro Warriors overcame an early one-goal deficit to take the Davenport Division match over North Attleboro, 4-1, Tuesday.
Gallagher scored the match-winning goal for Foxboro (8-5) with 8.7 seconds left in the first half on a rebound off of the pads of North sophomore goalie Grace Leary (14 saves) after Mya Waryas set up the scoring chance.
The Warriors pulled away in the second half despite a strong showing by Leary in goal for North. Foxboro had 16 penalty corners, with nine in the second half.
Julia Puccio gave North the lead at 8:28 of the first quarter with a reverse stick drive to the far corner. Foxboro goalie Lily Jones (seven saves) denied the Rocketeers the rest of the way.
Waryas netted the tying tally for Foxboro just 1:34 into the second quarter, with Kate Collins assisting. Ella Campbell finished the third of three straight Warrior penalty corners with no time remaining to end the third quarter.
Gallagher scored her second goal with 3:38 left, assisted by Mary Collins.
Foxboro is at Sharon Thursday while North Attleboro (6-5-3) hosts Canton for a 6 p.m. match.
Foxboro 4, Stoughton 0
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High field hockey team is gaining ground when it matters the most, during the second half of the Hockomock League season and heading into the MIAA Tournament.
The Warriors notched their third win over the past four outings, their second straight this week in trumping Stoughton, 4-0, last Thursday in a Hockomock League match at Sam Berns Field.
The Warriors (7-5), however, went scoreless for the initial 25 minutes of the match before Mary Collins and Jen Gallagher both scored within the final five minutes of the half.
Mary Collins (at 10:30 from Kate Collins) scored the match-winner for Foxboro, while Gallagher (at 13:07 from Mary Collins) gave the Warriors a two-goal cushion.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said as the Warriors scored eight goals in winning two matches this week. Meanwhile, goalies Lily Jones (two saves through three quarters) and Katherine Ferguson (one fourth-quarter save) combined skills for the shutout.
Foxboro scored early and late in the third quarter. Kate Collins (at 3:06 from Mya Waryas) and Mia DiNunzio, with 37 seconds left in the session, scored for the Warriors.