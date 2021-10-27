FOXBORO — Jen Gallagher scored off of a Mya Waryas feed 5:29 in the fourth quarter to provide Foxboro with a stirring 2-1 comeback victory over Oliver Ames in the Hockomock League field hockey match Monday.
Foxboro improved to 11-5 on the season and avenged a 4-2 loss earlier in the season to the Tigers.
The Warriors were deadlocked with the Tigers just a minute into the fourth quarter on a penalty stroke.
Mary Collins gave Foxboro a one-goal lead with 4:21 left in the first half with an assist from Val Beigel.
Foxboro next entertains Canton Thursday.
Foxboro 3, Medfield 0
FOXBORO — Kate Collins helped the Warriors improve to 9-5 with the non-league win last Friday.
Collins scored first for Foxboro, followed by an Ella Campbell goal to end the half at 2-0. Collins scored the final goal to secure the win. Goalie Lilli Jones had five saves for the Warriors.
Foxboro 4, Sharon 0
SHARON — The Warriors notched their fourth straight win by scoring two goals in each half of the Hockomock League Davenport Division match last Thursday. Jen Gallagher (at 8:01) put Foxboro in front in the first quarter, while Izzy Chamberlin (at 1:37) scored in the second quarter.
In the second half, Kate Collins scored at 7:07 of the third quarter and Paige Curran (at 2:26) finished off the scoring in the fourth.
Foxboro goalkeeper Lily Jones had to make one testing save for the shutout.