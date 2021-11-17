HAVERHILL — In winning its first two rounds of the MIAA Division 3 Field Hockey Tournament, the Foxboro High Warriors had scored three goals in each match.
But on Sunday, against once-beaten, No. 3-seeded Pentucket, the Warriors were unable to generate much offense at all in falling, 4-0.
“They defended us really well,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said of the Warriors’ few chances to sustain an attack, having just four penalty corners in the match.
“They really made it difficult for us to move the ball,” Bordieri added. “But, it was nothing that we didn’t expect.”
Pentucket scored two of its three first-half goals off of penalty corners and added another second-half tally on a set piece. Lilly Jones, the Foxboro goalkeeper, totaled eight saves.
Pentucket (19-1-1) has won 16 straight matches since suffering its lone loss of the season, 1-0 to Triton Regional. Pentucket later avenged that loss with a 1-0 victory, not allowing a shot on goal.
No. 6-seeded Foxboro (15-6) had beaten No. 27 Middleboro and No. 11-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth in advancing to the quarterfinal round of postseason play before drawing Pentucket.
Pentucket has set a single-season record for wins and it was obvious to Foxboro what a well-tuned team it was facing. “We really had, maybe, two really good shots at the net and some others that didn’t go in,” Bordieri added. “They just played a better game than we did.”
Foxboro 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
FOXBORO — On the strength of a pair of penalty strokes by senior Kate Collins, the Foxboro High field hockey team lived for another day in the MIAA Division 3 Tournament.
Collins delivered the go-ahead goal for the No. 6-seeded Warriors at 8:10 of the first period and the third goal of the match, at 10:48 of the third quarter, as Foxboro stalled the upset plans of No. 11-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth last Wednesday at Sam Berns Field.
“Other than those, it was a 1-1 match,” sighed D-R coach Meg Marcotte as the Falcons, playing just their fourth game on turf this season, battled Foxboro on even terms with their athleticism and stick work.
“They play better than a grass team,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said in praise of the Falcons (13-4-3). “Being on grass helped them, they were able to stop all of our balls — bouncing, out-of-control balls, harder-to-manage balls. They had their stick skills down pat.”
The Falcons knotted the match at 1-1 on a goal from junior Lexi Fratus at 8:43 of the second quarter, with Ella Gesner assisting.
However, Mary Collins regained the lead for Foxboro in the final minute of the first half, finishing off a Mya Waryas feed with 42 seconds remaining.
“We’ve had three games (Somerset Berkley, Dartmouth and Durfee) this year,” Marcotte added. “We moved the ball very well, we have very skilled players. I was not surprised at all that we were in the match throughout.”
Rowan Whitaker, the Falcons’ sophomore goalie (eight saves), faced 14 Warrior penalty corners and allowed only one goal to Foxboro in the run of play.
“They had two penalty strokes, so they had only one real goal,” Marcotte said of the Warriors being awarded the strokes as a result of goalie obstruction violations. “Our girls are very good, very strong — they came in here not thinking that Foxboro was the better team.”
Facing a 3-1 deficit entering the final 15 minutes, D-R created more danger for Foxboro by having four penalty corners, three off of the stick of Cassie Lunghi from the left side in the 47th and 52nd (two) minutes and another in the 59th minute that resulted in a shot by Ava McQuillan.
Foxboro senior goalkeeper Lilly Jones (six saves) kept D-R scoreless through the second half.
“Their goalie (Whitaker) was fantastic,” Bordieri added. “I kept telling the kids that we have to generate some offense and get this thing going. They made it a hard time for us doing that. Even when we were up 3-1, we could never feel comfortable. They (D-R) were in this game the whole way.”