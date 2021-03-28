The explosiveness and the big-play abilities of the Foxboro High football team were on full display at Sam Berns Field Friday in a 37-0 Hockomock League conquest of Canton High.
Senior Luis Sulham had a punt return touchdown of 54 yards and another return for 43 yards in the first half while junior Rashaad Way returned Bulldogs’ punts for 24 and 50 yards before halftime as well.
Junior Dylan Gordon intercepted a pass to set up his own 10-yard TD romp around the left corner for Foxboro’s go-ahead score in the first quarter.
On defense, Warriors’ senior linebacker Trent Rennie and junior cornerback Tom Sharkey sacked Canton quarterback Robert Botelho for losses of 10 and 9 yards, respectively. And on special teams, sophomore kicker Sam Carpenter, also a member of the Foxboro boys’ soccer team, proved to be more than a walk-on, scoring 11 points while hammering field goals of 27, 40 and 31 yards.
It was an impressive second victory of the season for coach Jack Martinelli’s Warriors, who allowed Canton to cross midfield just once on eight first-half series as the Bulldogs did not get a first down until the final minute of the game. Canton crossed midfield on two of three second half series, but never beyond the Foxboro 24-yard line.
“You coach quickness, but you can’t coach speed and we have some speed,” Martinelli said of Sulham’s and Way’s bursts.
In addition, reserve quarterback Tom Marcucella bolted 23 yards for a second half gain to the Canton 22-yard line, Way hauled in a 38-yard pass from Cam Prescott to the Canton 12-yard line and Sharkey took in a 30-yard toss from Prescott, advancing the ball to the Canton 4-yard line.
“We put ourselves in good field position,” Martinelli said.
Foxboro started four of its six first-half drives in Canton territory at the Bulldogs’ 48, 13, 11 and 24 yard lines. Canton was hampered on offense by not having injured running back Cam Sanchez,
“I was worried about him,” Martinelli said. “He’s a home run hitter, but I can’t say enough about the kids, they did a great job.”
After Gordon’s interception and TD put Foxboro into the lead, the Warriors were in the end zone again four plays later. Sulham fielded a Canton punt, then zig-zagged for 54-yard TD return. Guard Eric Kristenson’s block allowed Gordon room to find the end zone for two conversion points and a 14-0 Foxboro lead.
A 43-yard punt return by Sulham to the Canton 11-yard line set up the first of Carpenter’s three field goals midway through the second quarter. Then Way’s 50-yard punt return to the Canton 24-yard line set up Carpenter’s second field goal with 1:40 left until the half.
“We were hoping that we could force them to throw the ball,” Martinelli said of 14 incomplete passes on 17 Canton attempts, with none in the second half.
Foxboro drove 74 yards on 10 plays on its initial series of the second half to set up Carpenter’s third field goal and a 23-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Warriors had a fumble at the Canton 1-yard line to take away six points late in the second quarter.
Prescott’s pass (6-for-10 for 98 yards) to Sharkey for 30 yards set up Mike Norvish’s 4-yard TD run. Then the Warriors drove 51 yards on 10 plays to score again. Aided by a Canton third-down penalty for roughing the passer that nullified an interception, Steve Petrillo rushed four consecutive times, scoring from a yard out.
“This was a game that they had to win,” Martinelli said of rebounding from a loss at Stoughton. “I don’t judge them by a loss or a win, it’s when you get knocked down, it’s how you come back. We showed character.”
Foxboro next has a 5 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Oliver Ames.