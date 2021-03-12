EASTON — Senior Luis Sulham displayed his explosive style by taking in a 66-yard scoring reception, returning a punt 75 yards for a touchdown and intercepting a pass as the Warriors routed the Eagles in their Hockomock League season debut.
“The kids take each day as it comes,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said of his team’s return from a 15-month absence from competition.
Foxboro scored on its first five offensive series of the game before Sulham bolted 75 yards with a punt return to give the Warriors a 42-0 halftime lead. Senior QB Cam Prescott completed eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
The Warriors scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and then tallied a seventh touchdown in the fourth quarter when junior Joe Gonzalez hauled in an a pass from freshman quarterback Jack Austin for an 82-yard strike. Sam Carpenter was a perfect 7-for-7 on conversion kicks for the Warriors.
In addition to Sulham’s interception, Trent Rennie recovered an Eagles’ fumble.
Omarion Ottom-Broomstein (1-yard run), Sulham (66-yard passs from Prescott) and Chris McNamara (5-yard run) scored first quarter TD’s for Foxboro.
In the second quarter, Dylan Gordon (53-yard run), James Kraus (42-yard pass from Prescott) and Sulham (punt return) all accounted for TDs.
Foxboro returns to the road Friday for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Stoughton.