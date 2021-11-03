EASTON — Dylan Gordon scored five touchdowns, including the return of a pass interception for 45 yards as the Warriors captured their seventh straight victory in routing Oliver Ames, 42-13, in a Hockomock League Davenport Division game at Muscato Stadium last Friday.
Gordon scored on runs of 46, six, 35 and two yards, giving him 19 rushing TDs on the season.
Foxboro scored on its first three drives of the game and owned a 21-7 lead at halftime. The third-seeded Warriors (7-1) will next host No. 14 seed Newburyport (4-4) in the MIAA Division 4 playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday night at Martinelli Stadium.