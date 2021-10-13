FOXBORO — Dylan Gordon continued his electrifying running by scoring five touchdowns as the Warriors routed Stoughton, 49-13 in a Hockomock League game at Jack Martinelli Field Friday night.
The Warriors (4-1) won their fourth straight, taking a 42-7 lead by halftime, scoring on each of their first six offensive sets.
Quarterback Tom Marcucella teamed with Rashaad Way on a 48-yard TD pass and with Nick Medeiros on a five-yard score.
Foxboro has outscored its opponents 213-88 over its five games, and visits 2-2 North Attleboro Friday for a Davenport Division matchup.