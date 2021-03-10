A smile had come back to the face of Jack Martinelli.
The Foxboro High football coach and his Warriors had boarded a bus to play a football game in which, in these COVID-19 pandemic protocol times, getting back onto a field after more than a year’s absence was a significant accomplishment.
“For a scrimmage (against Attleboro), I didn’t expect them to look like Tampa Bay,” Martinelli said of his Warriors’ preseason assessment. “The things that I wanted to see were all very positive.
“It was great to do something that the kids hadn’t done in a year.”
Foxboro will have the opportunity to play a Hockomock League game Friday in the abbreviated “Fall-II” season, with a 5 p.m. “neutral site” game at Oliver Ames High’s Muscato Stadium against Sharon. The Warriors will play their first “home” game March 26 against Canton.
The focal point for Foxboro will be senior running back Chris McNamara (5-9, 175), a hard-driving yard-producer. Also getting touches will be junior Dylan Gordon (6-2, 185), senior Mike Norvish (5-10, 175) and the “Big O,” Omarion Otto-Bromstein (6-1, 260), a battering ram of a back.
There is plenty of potential in the Warriors’ receiving corps of seniors Luis Sulham (5-10, 165), James Kraus (6-0, 190) and Paul Andrews (5-7, 165), along with juniors Rashaad Way (5-9, 170), James Stamatos (6-2, 190) and Tom Sharkey (5-9, 170). “We have a ton of depth there,” Martinelli said of his skill positions.
Directing the Foxboro offense at quarterback will be senior Cam Prescott (6-0, 180), with junior Tom Marcucella (5-11, 160) in reserve.
Martinelli has the luxury of having both experience and depth along the offensive line. Senior captain Sean Ferguson (6-4, 305) has moved to center from tackle, and the rotation of tackles will include senior Mike O’Toole (6-0, 205), a converted tight end, junior Aidan Hughes (6-2, 250) and sophomore Andrew Finn (6-3, 220).
The guard positions are being manned by senior Ethan Tran (5-7, 210), junior Dylan Kerrigan (6-0, 200) and junior Eric Kristenson (5-10, 180).
“The practices, the tempo has been great,” Martinelli said of returning to the basics of the game, fundamental football.
With varsity rosters limited to 45 individuals, the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League has opted to incorporate the junior varsity and freshmen programs. “So it’s seniors and juniors, and with the exception of a couple of sophomores on the varsity,” Martinelli said of his game-day roster.
“It’s been trying, but the kids have been absolutely terrific,” Martinelli said of the mandated safety and distancing protocols in place, preparing for practice, dressing and undressing in parking lots, scrubbing hands. “We’ve been out every day, and not one kid has complained about a thing.”
Martinelli intends to take advantage of the personnel at hand, limiting the number of two-way Warriors. “We have always tried to two-platoon up front,” he said of the defensive line, which has a game-changer in senior Jon Moses (6-3, 215) and Stamatos at the end position.
Senior Stavros Dalavouras (6-3, 245) and Hughes will be at the defensive tackle spots, with Tran as the noseguard.
The Warrior linebackers will be Kerrigan, Norvish, Gordon and senior Trent Rennie (5-11, 200). In the secondary, senior Nolan Riley (5-11, 170) is paired with Sulham, Kraus and Andrews.
Martinelli is hoping for at least four games, perhaps more. “You cross your fingers and hope that lightning doesn’t strike,” he said of the dreaded phone call from an athletic director signaling a case of COVID-19 and a game postponement.
Martinelli, though, awaits at least one boarding of a bus, hopefully more — “This is a pretty athletic team, it’s a pretty good football team.”