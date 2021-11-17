FOXBORO — It’s on to the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 4 playoffs for coach Jack Martinelli and the No. 3-seeded Warriors.
Overcoming an early deficit by scoring three straight TDs, Foxboro (9-1) won its ninth straight game and earned a bid opposite No. 2-seeded Duxbury in the Final Four round Saturday with a 42-21 victory over Wilmington last Saturday.
Dylan Gordon rushed for 288 yards on 36 carries and scored four TDs for Foxboro, his 47-yard run and the first of four Sam Carpenter conversion kicks tying the score at 7-7.
“Wilmington was tough,” Martinelli said. “They came pretty well on their first drive and I guess that woke us up.”
The Warriors tallied twice in the second quarter to gain a 14-7 lead, and then built a two-TD margin when Gordon scored on a 31-yard run on Foxboro’s first series of the second half.
Gordon added TD scampers of 11 and 16 yards in the fourth quarter.
Brandon O’Grady and Dylan Kerrigan combined for 26 tackles, six for lost yardage.
Rashaad Way provided two more important TDs for the Warriors. Way hauled in a 38-yard TD pass from QB Tom Marcucella just before halftime for a 21-7 lead, then Way plucked off a Wilmington pass to score Foxboro’s sixth TD on a 29-yard pass interception return.
The game was interrupted for over 90 minutes by a rain and lightning delay. “It was for both teams,” Martinelli said of the teams retreating to the Ahern School locker rooms.