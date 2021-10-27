CANTON — Senior quarterback Tom Marcucella threw for four touchdowns, two to Rashaad Way as the Warriors routed Canton, 42-8, in a Hockomock League Davenport Division game for their sixth victory of the season.
Marcucella completed 14 of 19 passes for 290 yards. He tossed to Way for eight yards, completing an eight-play, 72-yard scoring march and 76 yards, again to Way on the first play of the second set as Foxboro scored on its first two series of the game.
Marcucella also threw a 45-yard TD pass to Dylan Gordon in the second quarter and a 20-yard scoring strike to Tom Sharkey in that same session in building a 35-0 lead by halftime. A key sack by Brandon Mazenkes-O’Grady set up Marcuella’s TD toss to Gordon.
Foxboro (3-0 Davenport Division, 6-1 overall) scored on its first five offensive sets of the contest with Sam Carpenter hitting all five conversion kicks.
Gordon scored on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter, two plays into the Warriors’ third series after a Canton fumble to create a 21-0 lead for Foxboro after 12 minutes. Gordon rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries, including a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter after the Bulldogs fumbled on their first play of the second half.
Foxboro forced four takeaways, including an interception by Sharkey. The Warriors host Oliver Ames Friday.