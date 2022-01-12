ATTLEBORO — Seniors Meg Gordon and Lindsey Perry guided the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team to its best win of the young season Tuesday, a 57-47 conquest of perennial Hockomock League Davenport Division power Foxboro.
Gordon scored 19 points, while Perry and Kayla Goldrick each had 12 points for AHS, which improved to 4-3 overall on the season.
Cam Collins paced Foxboro (3-2) with 12 points.
The Bombardiers limited the Warriors to just two 3-point field goals in the contest, gaining a 32-25 lead by halftime and taking a 49-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
A 17-point third quarter in which four Bombardiers combined points for the surge denied Foxboro of a comeback bid. In that quarter, the Bombardiers’ man-to-man defense along with eight points by Perry and four from the hand of Lily Routhier gained the edge for AHS.
Foxboro had no answer for Gordon during the first half, as the All-Hockomock League center totaled 17 points.
“It was a great team win against a great program like Foxboro,” AHS coach Bri Bracken said. The Bombardiers play the second of three games this week Wednesday at Milford. Foxboro, which had two games postponed and had not played a game since Dec. 28, next entertains Sharon Friday.