CANTON — Cam Collins scored eight of her 25 points in overtime to power the Warriors to a dramatic 79-76 Hockomock League win over Canton last Friday.
The teams were tied at 69-all at the end of regulation time.
Kailee Sullivan hit three 3-pointers and all seven of her free throws and also had 25 points for Foxboro (7-4). The Warriors held a 36-26 lead over Canton (8-4) at the half.
Hannah Blake added 12 points, while Ava Hill hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
Foxboro 60, Taunton 33
Kailey Sullivan scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as the host Warriors improved to 8-4 overall and 7-4 in the Hockomock League in the lopsided win on Tuesday night.
Foxboro hosts Stoughton Friday.