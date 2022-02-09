FOXBORO — Sophomore Cam Collins and freshman Kailey Sullivan both scored 18 points, while senior center Hannah Blake and Erin Foley combined for 21 more as the Warriors cruised past North Attleboro, 66-38, in a Hockomock League matchup Tuesday.
Foxboro (8-4 league, 9-4 overall) led the entire way, taking a 12-9 lead after the first quarter before outscoring the Red Rocketeers 22-10 in the second quarter to take a commanding 34-19 lead. The Warriors led 50-31 after three quarters and ended up shooting 13-for-15 from the free-throw line in the victory.
“I think defensively that we applied a lot of pressure on (North’s) Summer Doherty, who is a good player,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said, “and our defensive pressure overall caused a lot of turnovers, leading to some fast breaks.”
“We did a nice job in the first quarter matching their intensity and playing great help D along with some 2-3 zone to slow them down and pack it in the paint,” North coach Nikki Lima-Correira said. “But they got hot in the second quarter and we had trouble finishing on the offensive end. My girls fought hard all night but just had some breakdowns out in transition D, and Foxboro made the plays when they needed to pull away.”
The Warriors need just one more victory to qualify for postseason tournament play, and played a non-league game against Wachusett Wednesday.
, while North Attleboro (2-9, 3-11) visits Franklin.