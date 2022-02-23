FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team never trailed against Canton High last Friday night, hitting clutch free throws late to take a 49-44 Hockomock League win on its home court.
The Warriors took an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter on a 7-1 run, but with just under two seconds to go in the first quarter, junior forward Lauren Miley went down with a knee injury.
Players went scrambling along the baseline for a loose ball under the basket in the final seconds of the quarter, and Miley found herself in the middle off it as the ball went out of bounds.
She sat out for the remainder of the second quarter, but returned during the halftime warmups to take practice shots. Miley, who tore her ACL in eighth grade, sat out the second half as a precaution.
“I think she’s going to be fine,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said. “She was worried a little bit. I just wanted to rest her a little bit. Any of us who have torn an ACL, when you go down, that’s your first thought and it worries you.”
In the second quarter, Canton (12-6, 11-5 league) got a quick three from Fay Gallery, cutting the difference to five. The Warriors held on to the lead through the quarter, but Gallery remained a problem with 13 points in the quarter as Foxboro led 26-18 at the break.
“We knew going into it you can never take your foot off the pedal with Canton,” Downs said. “They can always come back at you, which is what happened in our first meeting with them. We were up 10 or 15 and ended up in overtime with them. They’re a quality team. That trio of (Fay and Sydney Gallery) and (Kiara) Cerruti, they can chip away a little at a time and before you know it they’re in the game.”
In the third quarter, the difference teetered around 10, with Foxboro holding the lead. Entering the fourth quarter, Canton faced a 37-27 deficit, and closed it down to five in the final minute on a 10-5 run through the end of the game.
Ultimately the game was won at the free-throw line for Foxboro, as the Warriors hit on 11 of 12 foul shots, making the work from the line the most important part of the win in the fourth quarter.
Kailey Sullivan hit the final two free throws of the night to seal the win, finishing with a team-leading 14 points. Erin Foley, who also hit free throws during the final minutes, finished with 11 points.
Ava Hill was especially crucial for Foxboro, going a perfect 6-for-6 at the line during appearances at the line in the fourth quarter.
“It was huge. Ava Hill went 6-for-6,” Downs said. “She’s my seventh man, and for her to step up it was key, and those were clutch points. Every foul shot we’re able to put in puts (Canton) one 3-point shot further away from getting into the game.”
Despite the win, there are still some things to work on for Foxboro. Even with a lead from start to finish, the team struggled at times bringing the ball down the floor, trying to force long passes that resulted in the ball flying out of bounds or into the hands of a Canton defender.
The team also struggled with preventing the offensive rebound, as Canton was able to get more than half-dozen second-chance opportunities and a handful of third and fourth opportunities under the basket.
An impassioned and animated Downs was on her girls during the game all night, trying to correct the team’s mistakes on the fly and during timeouts. Canton’s defensive pressure played into the mistakes, along with a youthful roster.
“It’s a lot of young kids. If we correct them right away, chances are they won’t make the same mistake twice,” Downs said. “... It is a lot of coaching on the fly, and I didn’t want to take too many timeouts to let (Canton) rest because when we are running the court well, we do good things. They did a nice job on their press and it definitely flustered us a little bit. ... We hadn’t practiced how to break that. We just had to remain composed.”
Friday was also Senior Night for seniors Andrea Slattery and Hannah Blake, both of whom played significant minutes in the win. Blake, the team’s starting center and dominating post presence, is on her way to Western New England to play basketball after she graduates.
Slattery finished the night with two points, converting two free throws, and Blake scored six points.
Walpole 62, Foxboro 53
Despite 17 points from Kailey Sullivan, the host Warriors came up short in the championship game of the Warrior Classic Tuesday.
Walpole held a 20-8 lead after the first quarter before the Warriors (13-7) cut the difference down, entering halftime trailing 30-24. After three quarters, it was 47-44 with Foxboro within arm’s reach, but the Warriors were unable to pull ahead.
Hannah Blake and Camryn Collins each finished the game with 13 points. Kailey Sullivan was selected to the Warrior Classic all-star team. Foxboro awaits the MIAA’s playoff seedings this weekend.
Foxboro 61, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 30
The Warriors rolled to the opening-round Warrior Classic win behind 23 points and five 3-pointers from freshman guard Kailey Sullivan Monday.
The depth of the Warriors was on full display as nine players found the net for Foxboro.
Foxboro 57, Stoughton 25
Playing for the second time in as many nights, host Foxboro jumped out to a 20-2 first-quarter lead and was never headed in routing Stoughton High in a Hockomock League game last Wednesday night.
After playing tough against powerhouse Oliver Ames on Tuesday before bowing, the Warriors took a 22-point lead at halftime, and were up 45-13 after three, allowing Foxboro coach Lisa Downs to empty her bench.
“We rebounded quickly (after Tuesday’s loss),” Downs said, “and we got our defense back. We were rotating the ball better to the open player better than (Tuesday) night, and we made better decisions on offense with our shot selection.”
Freshman Kailey Sullivan led the Warriors with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and Camryn Collins added 11 and sophomore Issy Chamberlin tallied a career-high 10 points.