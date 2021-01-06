The defending MIAA Division 2 state co-champion Foxboro High girls’ basketball team began its season with a flurry of points, taking home a 56-19 victory from Sharon High in a meeting of Hockomock League members Tuesday.
Foxboro relied on its athleticism and rebounding prowess to gain a 30-6 lead by halftime. Nine of the 11 players utilized by coach Lisa Downs in the game got into the scoring column for the Warriors.
Senior Katelyn Mollica and freshman Erin Foley each totaled 13 points for the Warriors, while Ashlyn Servais had 12 points.
Foxboro hit on five 3-point shots, two by Servais during the first half as she scored eight points over the first 16 minutes. Foxboro will host Sharon today.