NEEDHAM — The inside presence of senior Hannah Blake and the perimeter play by freshman Kailey Sullivan fueled the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team to a 53-47 victory at Needham High Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-1) were originally slated to play in the Acton-Boxboro Holiday Tournament, but COVID-19 protocol forced the cancellation of the tourney. Foxboro had been slated to meet the Rockets in an opening-round game so the schools agreed to play the game at Needham.
Blake scored 13 of her 21 points by halftime as Foxboro held a 26-20 lead by intermission. The Warriors led the rest of the way as Sullivan kept Foxboro in front by scoring five of her 14 points in the third quarter.
Cam Collins sparked Foxboro defensively by making six steals in addition to hitting a pair of 3-point shots.
“She caused a lot of turnovers and it definitely was a team effort,” Warrior coach Lisa Downs said of Foxboro relying on a short bench due to illness.
Foxboro is off until a Jan. 7 game at North Attleboro.