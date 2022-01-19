STOUGHTON — Deadlocked at 38 points apiece at the end of three quarters, Franklin High then hit on two shots from the floor and nine free throws to overtake Foxboro in winning the Hockomock League game, 51-47, on Tuesday.
Cam Collins scored 12 of her Foxboro-best 21 points during the second half. Erin Foley hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Hannah Blake scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter.
Franklin held a 29-24 lead at the half, but Foxboro was never able to take more than a two-point lead during the second half. The Warriors (4-3) next host Oliver Ames Friday.
Foxboro 70, Sharon 27
FOXBORO — Freshman Kailey Sullivan tallied 15 of her 19 points in the first half to put the Warriors in control of the Hockomock League game last Friday.
Foxboro (4-2) had 10 players contribute points as the Warriors held a 38-15 halftime lead.
Sullivan hit a trio of first-half 3-pointers for the Warriors, while Erin Foley hit two trifectas and finished with eight points.