The Oliver Ames High girls’ basketball team went on a 23-point third quarter surge to upend the upset plans of Foxboro in prevailing 51-47 Thursday in the Hockomock Leauge game.
OA held just a 22-21 lead at the half, but took a 45-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors (2-2) rallied behind four points from Hannah Blake and a 3-pointer from Katelyn Mollica, but were unable to cut the gap to fewer than four points.
Freshman Erin Foley and Mollica each scored 12 points for the Warriors, which held OA to just six fourth quarter points. Foxboro next hosts Stoughton Tuesday.
Attleboro 55, Milford 33
MILFORD — The Bombardiers led from start to finish in polishing off the Scarlet Hawks in a Hockomock League game for their second win of the week.
Meg Gordon scored 11 of her 19 points during the second half, while Emma Reilley scored six third quarter points as AHS began to pull away, having a 22-15 edge at halftime.
Gabby Bosh added 11 points, Reilly nine and Kayla Goldrick eight. The Bombardiers next meet Mansfield Tuesday.
North Attleboro 50, Stoughton 37
STOUGHTON — The Rocketeers’ full-court defensive pressure resulted in plenty of points at the offensive end in transition in beating the Black Knights for the second time this week in a Hockomock League game.
Summer Doherty and Amanda Kaiser each scored seven first quarter points as North broke out to a 17-3 lead at the stop. Doherty nailed a 3-pointer in the second quarter as North outscored Stoughton 11-0 to take a 28-3 lead.
Ten players scored points for North, while Kaiser (11 rebounds) and Taylor McMath (nine rebounds) dominated the paint. North (2-1) next plays a Saturday matinee game at 2 at Mansfield High.
Franklin 66, King Philip 31
FRANKLIN – The Panthers owned a commanding 39-17 lead by halftime and held off King Philip in the Hockomock League game. Jacki Bonner scored nine points for KP, while Cat Spellman and Emma Glaser each scored six points.
King Philip (1-2) will entertain the Panthers Sunday at 3 p.m.