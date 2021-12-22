FOXBORO — The foundation for the future of the Foxboro Warriors, Kailey Sullivan (16 points) and Ava Hill (14), led the way in the 56-43 Hockomock League win over Mansfield Monday.
Foxboro (2-1) relied on a stingy full-court man-to-man defense, with Erin Foley blanketing the Hornets’ premier scorer, Abby Wager, as the Warriors took a 25-13 lead by intermission.
“We were much-improved,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the contributions at both ends of the floor. Foley kept Wager (11 points) out of the scorebook in the first half, as Kara Santos led Mansfield (2-1) with 13 points.
Both Sullivan and Hill each hit two 3-pointers for Foxboro, which also cashed in on eight of 12 chances at the free-throw line.
“Foxboro will be a tough team down the stretch,” Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said. “They’re athletic and so well-conditioned (defensively) and they were finding their shots.”
Foxboro is off until a Dec. 28 game against Needham at the Acton-Boxboro Tournament, while Mansfield will host Westwood that day at the Hornet Holiday Tournament.
Foxboro 43, Stoughton 30
STOUGHTON — The Warriors were able to score just 12 first-half points, but hung on to outlast the Black Knights in the Hockomock League game for their first victory of the season last Friday.
Freshman guard Kailey Sullivan scored nine of her 11 points during the second half for Foxboro, while Erin Foley added 10 points.