NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kyla Palmer, Sara Howard and Tessa Mayhew captured the 8-9-10 spots, finishing within 33 seconds of each other to provide the Foxboro High girls’ cross country team with a 27-29 victory over North Attleboro High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Casey Dahl won by over a minute for the Warriors at 21:13. Lauren Hunt was the first Rocketeer across the finish line in second.
Foxboro 27, North Attleboro 29: 1-Casey Dahl (F), 2-Lauren Hunt (NA), 3-Anya Fitzpatrick (F), 4-Katie Galgoczy (NA), 5-Harper Sweeney (NA), 6-Mable Linck (F), 7-Martah Botehj0 (NA), 8-Kyla Palmer (F), 9-Sara Howard (F), 10-Tessa Mayhew (F), 21:13, course 3.1 mi.