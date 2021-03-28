The King Philip Regional High girls’ hockey team and the co-op squad from Foxboro High and Mansfield High both concluded their abbreviated 2021 seasons with better than .500 records, earning each team five players apiece on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Hockey All-Star Team.
A pair of Shamrocks from Bishop Feehan, who competed in the Catholic Central League for the first time, round out the roster of Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
Coach Ken Assad’s Warriors concluded the campaign with six wins and a tie, taking second place in the Hockomock League with a 4-2-1 mark. King Philip is represented among the area’s elite players by senior forward and 11-point producer Avari Maxwell, junior Sydney O’Shea, the leading scorer in the Hockomock League with 21 points, junior left wing and 15-point scorer Jen Daniels, junior forward and 11-point producer Morgan Cunningham, andfreshman Kelly Holmes, the No. 2 scorer in the Hockomock League with 16 points, including nine goals.
King Philip scored three goals or more in eight games and limited eight opponents to two goals or less.
In his final season as head coach, Foxboro-Mansfield mentor Roy Bain guided his team to earn points in seven of 11 games (five wins, two ties). Foxboro-Mansfield, Sun Chronicle All-Star goalie Jess Widdop limited eight opponents to two goals, battling Canton to a 1-1 deadlock and dropping a one-goal decision to league champion Franklin.
Joining Widdop from the co-operative program of Foxboro, Mansfield and Oliver Ames High are senior defensemen Melissa Shanteler and Emma Pereira, both four-year stalwarts; junior forward Kylie O’Keefe and sophomore center Reese Pereira.
Bishop Feehan is represented by sophomore forward and 12-point producer Brooke Borges and freshman Caitlyn Kelley, the team’s leading scorer with 10 points.