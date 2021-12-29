WALPOLE — Walpole scored pairs of goals in each of the first two periods to down Foxboro-Mansfield, 4-2, last Wednesday.
Foxboro-Mansfield (0-3) faced a 4-0 deficit entering the third period before Ava Adams and Julia Muttart scored.
Foxboro-Mansfield received a 26-save performance in goal by Jess Widdop.
Canton 3, Foxboro/Mansfield 2
CANTON — Canton tallied a pair of second-period goals, one on a power play, for a 2-1 edge last Tuesday.
Maeve Anastasia tied the it at 1-1 for Foxboro-Mansfield at 4:38 of the first period. Ava Adams knotted the score at 2-2 at 8:04 of the second period, with Kylie O’Keefe assisting.
Jess Widdop was in goal for F-M.
