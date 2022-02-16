FOXBORO — The Mansfield/OA/Foxboro High girls hockey team lost a 3-2 neck-and-neck battle to Franklin High at Foxboro Sports Center on Sunday.
Despite coming up just short in the end, Mansfield’s head coach complimented the effort her team put forth. “The girls skated really hard,” Jamie Mullen said. “We played hard and dominated a good portion of the game.”
Senior Kylie O’Keefe knotted the score at two early in the third, but Franklin scored the game-winning goal with around three minutes remaining.
O’Keefe starred for the Hornets, also picking up an assist on a first-period goal scored by Maeve Anastasia.
Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 8, Stoughton/Sharon 0
The Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro High girls team put together a wire-to-wire win last Wednesday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Senior forward Cataline Kipp paced the Hornets with two goals in the second period. Kipp accounted for two of the six goals scored by the Hornets in the second.
Mansfield/OA/Foxboro scored one goal apiece in the first and third periods.