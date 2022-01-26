FRANKLIN — Medway High tallied a trio of first-period goals and never allowed Foxboro-Mansfield many chances to recover in winning the non-league game, 5-0, on Saturday.
Foxboro-Mansfield (1-6-1) went without a power-play chance until a pair in the third period. Goalie Jess Widdop made 43 saves in goal, blanking Medway in the third period.
Foxboro-Mansfield hosted Canton Wednesday.
Foxboro-Mansfield 2, Westwood 2
CANTON — The penalty-killing units, led by Maeve Anastasia and Mya Waryas, allowed Foxboro-Mansfield to gain a tie against Westwood last Wednesday. Westwood had a man advantage to start the five-minute overtime period and another later in the extra session.
Ava Adams (at 6:07) and Anastasia (at 13:49) scored first-period goals for Foxboro-Mansfield (1-5-1).