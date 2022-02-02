CANTON — Foxboro-Mansfield suffered its fourth one-goal loss in the Hockomock League game last Wednesday, falling to Canton, 3-2.
Foxboro-Mansfield took the lead on a goal by Kylie O’Keefe at 4:16 of the first period with Mya Waryas and Macy Quinn assisting, then knotted the score at 2-2 in the 12th minute of the second period with Cam Shanteler scoring, assisted by Maddie Guilfoyle and O’Keefe. Foxboro-Mansfield generated 25 shots and had a third-period power-play chance. Canton tied the score at 1-1 late in the first period and then tallied twice in the second period, taking the lead in the 13th minute.
Jess Widdop totaled 23 saves.