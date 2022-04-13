FOXBORO — Four goals each from Paige Curran and Mya Waryas were not enough for Foxboro in its 18-10 non-league loss to Hingham Monday.
Curran and Waryas each had assists and Cate Noone and Val Beigel also had goals. Lilli Jones made five saves for the Warriors.
Foxboro (3-1) will play Taunton at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in its next game.
Foxboro 20, Sharon 2
The host Warriors had 10 different goal-scorers to romp past the Eagles in Hockomock League action last Thursday.
Leading the way on offense was Paige Curran, who scored five goals with two assists. Mya Waryas scored four more goals and also had three assists.
Kate Collins, Cate Noone and Val Beigel added two goals each, with Collins also adding an assist.
Grace Riley and Meg Burke each had one goal and one assist. Kaelin Connors, Jenny Gallagher and Hannah Burke each had a goal.
Foxboro 18, Medway 4
Junior midfielder Paige Curran amassed eight goals and finished with a 10-point game to lead the visiting Warriors’ Hockomock League rout last Wednesday.
The Warrior defense limited all chances for Medway in the first half, allowing Foxboro (2-0) to shoot ahead 12-0 by halftime.
The Warriors also got three goals from Grace Wiley and two goals and an assist each from Mya Waryas and Cate Noone. Kate Collins had a score and an assist to go with goals from Val Biegel and Hannah Blake. Mary Collins had two assists and Kaelin Connors had one assist.
Lilli Jones made four saves in goal for the win.