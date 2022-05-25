FOXBORO — Paige Curran scored four goals to lead the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team to a 15-4 Hockomock League win over Milford High Monday.
Kate Collins added three goals and three assists for the Warriors while Cate Noone, Val Beigel and Mary Collins each had two goals apiece in the win. Noone and Beigel also chipped in three and two assists, respectively.
Audrey Campbell made five saves in net for Foxboro, which finished the regular season at 12-5 (8-2 Hockomock League) heading into postseason play.
Foxboro 11, Natick 8
Host Foxboro team received a four-goal day from Val Beigel in the Warriors’ non-league win over Natick High last Wednesday.
Beigel’s four goals paced the team, but Paige Curran led in total points. Curran had four assists and three goals while Cate Noone and Grace Riley each had one goal. Mya Waryas had an assist.
In net, Audrey Campbell had nine saves.