FOXBORO — An 11-0 lead at halftime saw the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team in full control Monday en route to an 18-2 pasting of Oliver Ames High.
“Our mindset going in was to start strong,” Warriors head coach Kathleen McCullough said. “We came off of April break with a tough loss to Walpole, and the goal tonight was to be first off the line and take possession of the draw controls.”
The Warriors had a five-goal day from Paige Curran, who added two assists. Mya Waryas, Kate Collins and Mary Collins each had three goals, and Grace Riley added two goals with two assists.
With the lead well in their favor, McCullough knew her girls needed to stay focused to be able to retain the lead in the second half.
“For me, I never get to a point of feeling relaxed in any situation,” McCullough said. “We had a comfortable lead, but a lot could change. I had to make sure they understood that it’s a fresh start and we have to come out just as strong as we did in the first half, and they did a good job of controlling the game from start to finish.”
The Warriors (5-2, 4-0) hosted Mansfield on Wednesday.
Walpole 19, Foxboro 8
Visiting Foxboro fell to Walpole High last Friday.
The Warriors had six goal-scorers, with Mary Collins leading the way with three. Mya Waryas and Cate Noone each had a goal with two assists. Grace Riley, Val Beigel and Paige Curran each scored once.
Audrey Campbell made 13 saves in net for Foxboro.