TAUNTON — Foxboro cruised to a girls lacrosse victory, 20-1 over Taunton behind three different scorers with four goals or more in its Hockomock League romp.
Paige Curran led the way for the Warriors, scoring five goals with three assists. Mya Waryas had four goals and five assists for a nine-point day. Mary Collins had four goals and two assists.
Val Beigel (three goals, one assist), Cate Noone (two goals, one assist), Cate Collins (one goal), Caelin Connors (one goal) and Nina Della Valle (one assist) also contributed.