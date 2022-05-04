WRENTHAM — The King Philip Warriors led 7-3 at halftime and then had to hold on in the second half to pull out a 10-9 girls lacrosse win over Foxboro on Monday.
King Philip High received two goals from Mya Waryas and a lone score from Val Beigel in the first half.
Foxboro finished with two scores from Waryas, Beigel, Kate Noone and Paige Curran. Mary Collins also scored for Foxboro.
Lily Brown had two goals for King Philip, adding one assist. Haley Izydorczak had five points, assisting on four goals while scoring once. Abby McGonald and Makenzie McDevitt each added two goals while Julia Marsden had one.
Foxboro (7-4, 5-2) played Attleboro at home on Wednesday.
Foxboro 14, Braintree 8
A five-goal day from Paige Curran sparked the visiting Foxboro High girls lacrosse team over Braintree High last Friday.
Mya Waryas and Val Beigel added three goals each in the win. Biegel and Curran had one assist each.
Mary Collins, Kate Collins and Cate Noone each scored a goal while Mary Collins had three assists. Goaltender Audrey Campbell stopped 10 shots.
Foxboro 18, Mansfield 5
Visiting Foxboro cruised to an easy win over Mansfield High last Wednesday to improve to 6-2 (5-0 Hockomock League) on the season.
Foxboro had four scorers finish with multiple goals, with Mya Waryas scoring five, with two assists. Paige Curran and Mary Collins each had four goals with one and two assists each, respectively.