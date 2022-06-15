NASHOBA — The third-seeded Bromfield High girls lacrosse team pulled out a 9-8 win over sixth-seeded Foxboro High in their defensive Div. 3 state quarterfinal match at Nashoba Regional High Tuesday.
The Warriors (14-6) trailed 7-5 at halftime before pulling even with a pair of goals by Mya Waryas and then took the lead at the 14:08 mark off the stick of Val Beigel.
Beigel’s score was the last for the Warriors as Bromfield scored twice more, including the go-ahead goal at the 6:45 mark, and held on the rest of the way.
The Warriors were led by three goals from Beigel and two goals from Mary Collins and Waryas. Cate Noone and Paige Curran each had a goal and an assist each.
Foxboro 7, Hanover 5
The sixth-seeded Foxboro High girls lacrosse team used a balanced attack to reach the MIAA Division 3 girls lacrosse state quarterfinals with a 7-5 win over visiting No. 11 Hanover High last Friday night.
The Warriors played strong defensively, getting seven saves from goalie Audrey Campbell. On offense, Paige Curran paced Foxboro with three goals and two assists while Val Beigel and Mary Collins had two goals apiece. Grace Giley, Mya Waryas and Cate Noone each had an assist.
Foxboro 21, Bishop Stang 4
Sixth-seeded Foxboro blew out the visiting No. 27 seed in the first round of tournament action last Wednesday.
Mya Waryas had seven goals and one assist for No. 6 Foxboro, but Paige Curran led the team in points. Curran assisted seven goals while scoring four times.
Val Beigel scored five times while Cate Noone had three goals. Noone also assisted two scores. Mary Collins had one goal and an assist and Kaelin Connors had one goal.
In net Audrey Campbell had seven saves.