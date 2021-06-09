CANTON — Lily Vey scored the 100th goal of her career among the five that she tallied Wednesday in powering the Foxboro High girls’ lacrosse team to a 16-2 victory over Canton in a Hockomock League match.
The Warriors (10-1) rolled to an 8-0 halftime lead.
Mya Waryas (four goals, one assist), Ella Waryas (two goals, two assists), Mary Collins (two goals, one assist) and Paige Curran (one goal, two assists) also factored prominently for Foxboro, which has a rematch with the Bulldogs Friday.
Bishop Feehan 17, Bishop Stang 4
DARTMOUTH — Katie Faust scored five goals as the Shamrock raced out to a 10-2 halftime lead and routed the Spartans in the Catholic Central League match. Goalie Riley Brennan had to make just five saves.
Sara McNeil, Annie D’Ambrosio and Ally Rudolph each had two goals for the Shamrocks (9-1), who will participate in the CCL Cup series Friday.
King Philip 18, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — Julia Marsden scored five goals and collected two assists as the Warriors (10-1) routed Taunton in the Hockomock League match. The victory was the sixth straight for KP, which has scored 14 or more goals in each of those.
Peyton Mellman, Haley Izydorcyk (two assists) and Lily Brown (three assists) each scored three goals for the Warriors. KP has a rematch with the Tigers Friday at 6:45 p.m. at Macktaz Field.
Dighton-Rehoboth 12, Bristol-Plymouth 1
REHOBOTH — Eighth grader Karina Bosco scored five goals as the Falcons won their first match of the season. Senior captain Katie Kimmell, Gianna Cifalla, Kathy Lunghi, Meery Foley and Kylie Palmer each netted single goals.
Becky Davis added two goals for D-R (1-7), which hosts Fairhaven Friday.
Norton 10, Bellingham 1
NORTON — Emma Cochrane scored three goals as the Lancers routed the Blackhawks in the Tri-Valley League match. Jocelyn Nardone and Ava Gesner each scored twice for Norton, which had a 6-1 halftime lead.
Jill Perkins, Isabella Darpino and Kylie Hebert eacdh scored one goal, while Kyle Bowden-Credit had five saves in goal.
Franklin 23, Attleboro 3
ATTLEBORO — Hannah Webster scored two goals and Jordan Mooney one as the Kelley-Rex Division-leading Pantghers downd the Bombardiers in a Hockomock League match. Ally Haigh and Avery Vieira played well for AHS (2-12).
which has a rematch at Franklin Friday.