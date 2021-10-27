EASTON — The Davenport Division title has yet to be decided with one match remaining for Foxboro and Oliver Ames after the Hockomock League powers battled to a 1-1 deadlock Monday at Muscato Stadium.
Foxboro and OA are both 12-1-2 in league competition, with the Warriors having met Canton Wednesday, while the Tigers were taking on North Attleboro.
Foxboro is on a 16-match (13-0-3) unbeaten skein, including a 2-1 win over Oliver Ames earlier in the season.
The Warriors had won four straight games since a 1-1 tie with Bishop Feehan, having notched four straight shutouts, while scoring 23 goals.
Jordan Carman put Foxboro in front in the fifth minute on a strike from just inside the penalty-box area.
Foxboro 6, Sharon 0
SHARON — Jordan Carman (two assists) and Neve Taylor each netted a pair of goals as the Warriors stretched their unbeaten streak to 15 matches with the Hockomock League Davenport Division win over the Eagles last Wednesday.
Erin Foley (three assists) and Becca Foley each had a goal for Foxboro (13-1-2), which held a 4-0 halftime lead. The verdict was the fourth straight shutout win for the Warriors.