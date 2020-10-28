NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The patient nature of the North Attleboro High defense was difficult for the attack of the unbeaten Foxboro High girls' soccer team to handle Wednesday, but for the second time this week, the Warriors posted a shutout victory over the Rocketeers in a 3-0 Hockomock League victory.
Senior striker Jordyn Collins tallied a pair of second-half goals, with the Warriors scoring twice in the fourth quarter while Foxboro senior goalkeeper Morgan Sylvestre totaled five saves for the shutout, the Warriors' fourth of the season.
Foxboro (6-0-2) has outscored its foes by a 32-4 margin.
North Attleboro's Steph McKenna banged a shot off of the crossbar in the first half, while Ari Rice and Tess Collins both had scoring chances.
Collins put Foxboro in front in the third quarter in the 50th minute out of a scramble and after a restart, she gave Foxboro a two-goal margin. Kailee McCabe also tallied in the fourth quarter for Foxboro.
North Attleboro meets Sharon Monday, while Foxboro plays Canton.
Attleboro 1, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM -- The Bombardier avenged a one-goal loss to the Warriors two days ago in a Hockomock League match by virtue of an own-goal in the first quarter when a King Philip defender redirected the ball into the net while attempting to make a clear.
Alexis Campbell totaled four saves in goal for the Bombardiers (2-3-1) for the shutout. Jessica Gates and Briley Harnois both dropped back into defensive midfield roles while Ella Stromfors solidified the defensive back line for the Bombardiers' back line, especially strong in taking away the breakaway bids of KP striker Jen Montville.
King Philip (5-3) meets Taunton Monday, while AHS hosts Franklin.
Mansfield 1, Franklin 0
MANSFIELD --Senior Cathryn Cooney scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match late in the third quarter off of an indirect kick atop the penalty box area to provided Mansfield with its margin of victory.
In beating the Panthers for the second time in three days, Mansfield improved to 4-2-2 on the season.
Olivia Salisbury posted 12 saves in goal to preserve the shutout for the Hornets. Mansfield withstood an onslaught of Panther pressure through the second half with Maria Sevastos, Caitlin Haley, Kara Santos, Anna Darlington and Maria Sevastos responding to the challenge defensively.
The Hornets return to action Friday against Milford.
.