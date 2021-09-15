WRENTHAM — Sophomore striker Heidi Lawrence delivered the winning goal in the eighth minute and junior captain Ella Pisani labeled a direct kick into the back of the net in the second half, enabling the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team to prevail 2-0 over Foxboro High last Thursday in the Hockomock League season opener for both teams at Macktaz Field.
But it was a pair of first-time varsity starters, junior Lauren Casper in goal and freshman Dani Lomuscio as a defensive stopper, who enabled King Philip to come out on top in the clash of Hockomock heavyweights.
Casper totaled eight saves, denying Foxboro on a trio of corner kicks and no less than a half-dozen quality scoring chances.
And it was Lomuscio who tailored her defensive profile in shadowing Foxboro’s prime-time scoring threat, Kailee McCab,e from the opening to the final whistle.
“We just couldn’t get anything on net,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of her Warriors just not being able to square up for strong shots or create traffic inside the penalty box.
“KP did a good job of defensively, and they did a good job shutting Kailee (McCabe) down,” Stalcup added. “We wanted to start off the season with a win; it was a tough one to lose.”
Lawrence put KP in front with a header on the goal line, finishing off a corner kick taken from the left side by senior captain Paulina Baczkowski. The initial ball into the box bounced around and into the air where Lawrence, with her back to Foxboro goalie Maddie Maher, was able to steer it just under the crossbar.
The Warriors made it a two-goal edge after a Foxboro handball infraction outside of the penalty box area 14 minutes into the second half. Pisani strode confidently to the ball and blasted it to the top-right corner of the Foxboro net.
Pisani created a trio of scoring chances late in the first half for KP, unleashing a drive off the left wing in the 38th minute that Maher denied. Then Pisani smacked back-to-back drives off of the right flank in the 39th and 40th minutes that once again Maher alertly saved.
But it was what that was occurring on KP turf in front of Casper that held Foxboro at bay. The Warriors’ defensive backline of junior Grace Lawler, sophomore Alyssa Legere, along with fleet-footed freshmen Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn and Mikayla Thompson, proved to be resolute in preventing Foxboro from scoring.
Jordan Carman had a strong pressure and a strong shot wide right at 19 and a drive off of the right side at 39; Meghan Burke created a chance inside the box at 24; McCabe had a direct kick at 28 and two corner kicks at 40; and Neve Taylor nearly finished off a one-timer of a shot at the goalpost at 30.
That trend continued during the second half for Foxboro, as Erin Foley created a chance in the 43rd minute; Lauren Miley forced Casper to make a testing save at 54; and McCabe let loose a drive atop the penalty-box area at 72.
“Not bad for a first game,” KP coach Gary Pichel said. “We were really pressing them hard too.
“Our backline is fantastic, and Casper made all the saves that she had to make, she did very, very well,” he added. “And Dani (Lomuscio), just a freshman, shutting down Kailee (McCabe) was fantastic.”
Foxboro 9, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON — Kailee McCabe scored three goals as the Warriors broke out to a 5-1 lead by intermission in beating the Black Knights in a Davenport Division match Monday. Jordan Carman and freshman Neve Taylor each added two goals for the Warriors (2-1).
Lauren Miley and Sophia Auclair added single scores for the Warriors, who visited Mansfield Wednesday.