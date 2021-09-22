First and foremost, the Warriors will be a Davenport Division championship contender if only due to the presence of senior striker and reigning Hockomock League MVP Kailee McCabe. Aggressive, forceful in the midfield and attacking zone, McCabe scored a Hockomock-leading 11 goals during the abbreviated 7-2-2 fall season.
Coach Katie Stalcup graduated some 10 seniors, “but I like where we’re at, we’re playing well as a team,” she said. “We still have a long way to go to be where we want to be.”
Staclup has high expectations for a number of players who will influence the season, including versatile senior Jordan Carman, who can play every position on the field, and senior Brooke Barreira, junior Lauren Miley and multi-talented, three-sport sophomore Erin Foley.
At the moment, senior Maddie Maher and sophomore Alexis Sougaris will likely share the goaltending duties. The Warrior back line is being rebuilt, though Stalcup has a pair of cornerstones in seniors Kylie O’Keefe and Meghan Burke, along with sophomore Lindsey Resnick and Sophia Auclair.