FOXBORO — The Warriors stretched their unbeaten streak to 14 games (12-0-2) by scoring two goals during each half en route to a 4-0 victory over North Attleboro in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match Monday.
The victory was the third straight shutout for Foxboro (12-1-2), with goalie Ali Sougaris making three saves.
Neve Taylor scored in the 17th minute, with Jordan Carman assisting, and Erin Foley added the second goal. Lauren Miley (from Taylor) and Kailee McCabe scored for Foxboro in the second half. The Warriors visited Sharon Wednesday, while North (6-7-1) hosted Canton.
Foxboro 7, Stoughton 0
FOXBORO — Senior striker Kailee McCabe scored three first-half goals, one on a penalty kick, as the Warriors won the Davenport Division match Friday. McCabe scored the first and third goals for Foxboro, both assisted by Jordan Carman, and then added the penalty-kick tally for a 4-0 Warrior lead by intermission.
Lauren Miley netted two goals for Foxboro (11-1-2), the Warriors’ second and sixth tallies of the match. During the second half, Carman (from McCabe) and Deanna Hardiman (from Carman) also scored. Ali Sougaris and Maddy Maher combined on a two-save shutout in goal.
Foxboro 6, Taunton 0
FOXBORO — Senior striker Kailee McCabe netted four goals, three in the first half for the Warriors last Wednesday.
McCabe scored the first three goals of the game for the Warriors, assisted by Lauren Miley, Grace Riley and Kylie O’Keefe, respectively. Sophomore midfielder Erin Foley netted Foxboro’s fourth goal in the final five minutes of the first half.
Jordan Carman and McCabe (again from Riley) scored second-half goals for the Warriors (10-1-2) while Foxboro goalies Ally Sougaris and Maddie Maher combined on a four-save shutout.