FOXBORO — Amidst the galaxy of stars that represent the Foxboro High Warriors on the girls’ soccer field, junior Peyton Feldman and junior Jordan Carman are yeoman factors in the success of the unbeaten squad this season.
The duo never deserved more raving reviews than in their performances in helping the Warriors stun previously unbeaten Canton High 1-0 Monday in a clash of Hockomock League titans at Sam Berns Field.
All Feldman did was shadow Bulldogs’ senior striker and Providence College-bound Olivia Rodman, reducing her input in the Canton attack to some long-ball chances, but never a possession within striking distance.
Carman likewise took over in goal for the Warriors in the 31st minute — a position she has never played before in her career — and blanked the high-scoring Bulldogs with an eight-save performance the rest of the way in preserving the victory.
Foxboro emerged victorious on the strength of senior striker Jordyn Collins’ 10th goal of the season, five minutes into the second quarter on a ball that banged off of the left post and along the goal line to the far right post.
The Warriors, who improved to 7-0-2 with their sixth shutout of the season, achieved the clutch win by playing the final 69 minutes of the match shorthanded due to a player ejection.
“The key to beating Canton is containing,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of the Warriors attention to winning 50-50 balls and not allowing the Bulldogs space to square up and shoot.
“We kept them outside the box as much as possible,” Stalcup added. “Not letting them get any near-shots off and just not letting them pass the ball around. We did a great job of cutting off the angles and keeping them outside.”
Carman, a midfielder, moved into goal for the Warriors after Foxboro starter Morgan Sylvestre was red-carded for a flagrant foul.
“She’s never played goalie for us, we have one goalie (Sylvestre),” Stalcup said of Carman. “She hasn’t even played goal in practice. She’s very athletic. She’s always told us that if need be, she would be the one to step up, which is why we knew to put her in.”
Rodman (six goals, two assists) has been one of Canton’s prime time players and a factor in the Bulldogs having outscored foes 29-5 thus far. But with Feldman beating her to loose balls and consistently playing aggressively to take away Canton intrustions,
“She played really well,” Stalcup said of her effort. “She came in and shut down No. 10.”
Foxboro took the lead in the 25th minute after Alyssa Vandenboom put the ball onto the toe of Collins on the left flank. Collins darted at the Bulldog defense and sent a shot that was labeled for the left side, but instead hit the left post. Then the ball danced along the goal line to the far right post with no Canton defender able to clear it.
After Carman came on in goal, it was merely a matter of the Foxboro defense meeting Canton’s forward motion. The Warriors resoundingly met the challenge. Sylvestre made two good saves in the first quarter, one on a most dangerous cross in the 17th minute.
In the final minute of the first half, both senior defender Emma Dahl and junior midfielder Kailee McCabe took away loose ball chances for Canton.
With Canton having the wind at its back in the third quarter, Carman took down a long ball shot in the 45th minute, then a pair of testing drives in the 52nd and 53rd minutes.
The fourth quarter proved to be one long litany of the Warrior defense baffling the Bulldogs. Lindsey Resnick denied Canton of a loose ball chance in the penalty box area in the 62nd minute. Then both Resnick and McCabe alertly cleared loose balls in the 68th minute; and Meghan Burke cleared a breakaway bid by Rodman in the 75th minute.
“We went down a player, and at halftime all I told them was all they have to do was to contain (defensively),” Stalcup said. “Don’t dive in, don’t let them get any closer to the goal than the 18. We were able to take possession of the ball and at least get a few runs on the side. They (Canton) thought that they would just be pounding at the back, but when we got the counter on them, it put them on their heels.”
Foxboro faces the Bulldogs (7-1-1) again in Canton Wednesday.